BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,375,301 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB). This represents 16.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 5,656,083 shares and 14.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.96% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

What are large shareholders doing?

Axa S.a. holds 1,148,899 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336,920 shares, representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 728,274 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726,042 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 724,892 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,394 shares, representing an increase of 67.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 184.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 714,024 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743,279 shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 12.43% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 703,738 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690,964 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 38.49% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Silicon Laboratories Inc is 0.2592%, a decrease of 7.1579%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 40,296,695 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is $150.96. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.89% from its latest reported closing price of $148.16.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is $1,061MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.74, an increase of 118.04%.

