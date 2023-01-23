BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,424,400 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG). This represents 18.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,136,052 shares and 17.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 9,918,908 shares representing 21.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,115,606 shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,664,585 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441,350 shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 26.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 883,778 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083,806 shares, representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 812,866 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965,729 shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 744,392 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,053 shares, representing an increase of 99.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 12,283.92% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers Ltd.. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Signet Jewelers Ltd. is 0.2354%, an increase of 14.0185%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 53,823,209 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $85.00. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from its latest reported closing price of $71.98.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is $7,874MM, a decrease of -1.42%. The projected annual EPS is $11.66, an increase of 48.72%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

