BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,960,942 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). This represents 12.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,810,848 shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 12,062,781 shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,201,375 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,645,557 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,481,738 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 6,324,817 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,601,949 shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 5,579,503 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729,942 shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 91.35% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4,687,154 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279,788 shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is 0.5229%, an increase of 0.8993%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 220,099,988 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.48% from its latest reported closing price of $60.22.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is $735MM, an increase of 25.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 20.87%.

