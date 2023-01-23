BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,305,250 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK). This represents 13.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,215,741 shares and 13.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 31 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company.

What are large shareholders doing?

CPV Partners, LLC holds 5,442,570 shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management, Lp holds 1,669,991 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1,003,081 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 904,399 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874,899 shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBK by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC holds 779,331 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816,164 shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBK by 24.04% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Republic First Bancorp Inc is 0.0715%, a decrease of 6.3755%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 32,668,536 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic First Bancorp is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 48.75% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Republic First Bancorp is $200MM, an increase of 22.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41, an increase of 27.19%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.