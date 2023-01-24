BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 58,673,834 shares of Realty Income Corp (O). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 55,379,434 shares and 13.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $70.72. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of $66.93.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is $3,703MM, an increase of 18.12%. The projected annual EPS is $1.41, an increase of 27.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income Corp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Realty Income Corp is 0.4046%, a decrease of 3.4060%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 556,539,829 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 33,494,541 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,202,494 shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 23,435,465 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,799,891 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 13,889,470 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,459,426 shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 10,901,523 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927,830 shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 10,189,899 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,253,628 shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 90.76% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Declares $$0.25 Dividend

Realty Income said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ( $2.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the most recent share price of $66.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.46%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.89, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Realty Income Corp. Background Information

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

