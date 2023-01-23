BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35,731,217 shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 24,254,518 shares and 14.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 17,888,631 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,523,375 shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 18.88% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 8,232,708 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,784,750 shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 5,433,731 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390,411 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 5,313,698 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223,156 shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 54.02% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 4,308,087 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461,199 shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Old National Bancorp is 0.2442%, an increase of 12.9070%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 271,596,097 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is $22.78. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of $18.02.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is $1,917MM, an increase of 53.86%. The projected annual EPS is $2.30, an increase of 104.69%.

