BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,715,309 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 82,487,379 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.22% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2,957,170 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316,579 shares, representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 2,267,381 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874,028 shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,039,540 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912,834 shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds 1,966,883 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938,999 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,962,272 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,109 shares, representing an increase of 55.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 89.00% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to National Storage Affiliates Trust is 0.2551%, a decrease of 14.8039%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 94,394,924 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $44.97. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $38.36.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $842MM, an increase of 8.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, an increase of 14.53%.

