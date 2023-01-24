BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,250,066 shares of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 12,596,863 shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.75% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCC Insurance Holdings is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.75% from its latest reported closing price of $37.68.

The projected annual revenue for HCC Insurance Holdings is $1,352MM, a decrease of -25.28%. The projected annual EPS is $6.33, a decrease of -52.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. is 0.4061%, an increase of 0.0104%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 96,463,135 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 5,889,416 shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061,720 shares, representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 46.64% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US Inc. holds 3,353,192 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431,440 shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. holds 2,445,434 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798,372 shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 1,718,825 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410,782 shares, representing an increase of 17.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,593,379 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664,979 shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.25% over the last quarter.

HCC Insurance Holdings Declares $$0.06 Dividend

HCC Insurance Holdings said on October 24, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 11, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the most recent share price of $37.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.16%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Warrior Met Coal Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

