Blackrock Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.38 billion, or $9.15 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $8.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $9.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $4.63 billion from $4.34 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.15 vs. $8.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.84 -Revenue (Q4): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.