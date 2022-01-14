Blackrock Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.64 billion, or $10.63 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $10.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion or $10.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $5.11 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.63 vs. $10.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.15 -Revenue (Q4): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

