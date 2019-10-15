Blackrock Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $7.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.69 billion from $3.58 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.15 vs. $7.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.

