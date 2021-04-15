Blackrock Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.20 billion, or $7.77 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $5.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $7.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $4.40 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.20 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.77 vs. $6.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.64 -Revenue (Q1): $4.40 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

