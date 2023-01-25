BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.58MM shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.28MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.88% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yeti Holdings is $54.33. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from its latest reported closing price of $42.82.

The projected annual revenue for Yeti Holdings is $1,838MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual EPS is $2.90, an increase of 32.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yeti Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 6.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Yeti Holdings Inc is 0.2278%, a decrease of 17.1856%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 109,527,122 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,842,083 shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401,091 shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 26.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,082,137 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,496,279 shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 89.05% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4,574,873 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465,478 shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,435,256 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,433,649 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2,498,964 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377,786 shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 86.66% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

