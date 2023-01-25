BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.95MM shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.83MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.56% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $88.91. The forecasts range from a low of $82.32 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.56% from its latest reported closing price of $76.28.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $1,526MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.10, an increase of 7.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc is 0.2382%, a decrease of 5.0536%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 101,942,070 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,645,840 shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,525,414 shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 15.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 3,463,621 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446,033 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,166,591 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018,960 shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 168.59% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management, Inc. holds 2,490,109 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362,561 shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2,358,780 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137,247 shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.32 Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2022 received the payment on December 28, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the most recent share price of $76.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.68%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

