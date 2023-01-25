BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.53MM shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.46% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is $285.94. The forecasts range from a low of $234.32 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from its latest reported closing price of $254.26.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is $2,968MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual EPS is $7.84, a decrease of -9.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts, Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Vail Resorts, Inc. is 0.2808%, an increase of 6.7463%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 49,200,793 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco Inc /ny/ holds 4,658,452 shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626,477 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 0.17% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,094,563 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094,963 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 1,718,793 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742,882 shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 4.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,512,754 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 1,446,837 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813,147 shares, representing an increase of 43.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 91.64% over the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Declares $1.91 Dividend

Vail Resorts said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.91 per share ($7.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.91 per share.

At the most recent share price of $254.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.00%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Vail Resorts Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts.

