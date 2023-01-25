BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.15MM shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.18MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 53.47% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -6.57% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is $10.95. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of -6.57% from its latest reported closing price of $11.72.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is $5,907MM, an increase of 12.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc. This is a decrease of 194 owner(s) or 21.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Under Armour Inc is 0.0604%, a decrease of 2.0617%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 172,157,713 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 6,925,999 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,302,736 shares, representing a decrease of 106.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 92.49% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc /mn holds 5,921,495 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956,408 shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,593,591 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,979,847 shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 55.62% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 4,158,618 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049,210 shares, representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments, Lp holds 3,767,146 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899,636 shares, representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

