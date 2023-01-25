BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.13MM shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 20.84MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.48% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $77.29. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.48% from its latest reported closing price of $65.24.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is $55,465MM, an increase of 4.10%. The projected annual EPS is $6.54, a decrease of -41.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods, Inc.. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tyson Foods, Inc. is 0.2707%, a decrease of 17.3929%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 271,263,315 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 10,413,822 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,339,367 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 6,013,751 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947,768 shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 5,751,220 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285,921 shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 5,198,275 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,649,187 shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 33.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 4,915,350 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015,501 shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 80.06% over the last quarter.

Tyson Foods Declares $0.48 Dividend

Tyson Foods said on November 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the most recent share price of $65.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.94%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.