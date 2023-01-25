BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.75MM shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.23MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.64% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransDigm Group is $733.39. The forecasts range from a low of $649.53 to a high of $854.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.64% from its latest reported closing price of $694.25.

The projected annual revenue for TransDigm Group is $6,154MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual EPS is $22.03, an increase of 64.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1293 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransDigm Group Incorporated. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TransDigm Group Incorporated is 0.7051%, a decrease of 0.3681%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 64,400,761 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,544,816 shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,538,533 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 3,302,704 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257,661 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 45.11% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners LLC holds 1,602,348 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altarock Partners Llc holds 1,502,379 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458,679 shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,441,721 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350,810 shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

