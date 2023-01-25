BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.33MM shares of Toro Co (TTC). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.91MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toro is $130.22. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $110.79.

The projected annual revenue for Toro is $5,043MM, an increase of 11.70%. The projected annual EPS is $5.02, an increase of 18.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro Co. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Toro Co is 0.2619%, an increase of 15.9420%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 108,826,465 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 5,942,003 shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,034,637 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4,512,870 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230,806 shares, representing an increase of 28.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 64.30% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 4,432,411 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198,678 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,912,929 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401,199 shares, representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 3,365,698 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391,759 shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Toro Declares $0.34 Dividend

Toro said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 27, 2022 received the payment on January 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the most recent share price of $110.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.23%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Toro Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

