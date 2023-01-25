BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.88MM shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.65MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.87% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $48.89. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.87% from its latest reported closing price of $39.15.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is $835MM, an increase of 29.01%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tenable Holdings Inc is 0.3595%, a decrease of 12.5363%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 113,022,485 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 3,900,000 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500,000 shares, representing an increase of 35.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 12.72% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 3,774,836 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440,823 shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 11.72% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital, LLC holds 3,125,917 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849,517 shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 2,755,680 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783,592 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,978,256 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791,116 shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.