BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.40MM shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 12.38MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.35% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $22.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from its latest reported closing price of $16.22.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 60.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower Corporation. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SunPower Corporation is 0.1567%, an increase of 19.9238%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 68,021,894 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,540,578 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018,511 shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 87.37% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 2,458,565 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513,767 shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,029,694 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134,634 shares, representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 131.56% over the last quarter.

Clean Energy Transition LLP holds 1,769,713 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 1,623,315 shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873,089 shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 74.18% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

