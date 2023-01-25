BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.58MM shares of Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 6.23MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 69.93% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.57% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sumo Logic is $11.29. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.57% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01.

The projected annual revenue for Sumo Logic is $304MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumo Logic Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sumo Logic Inc is 0.2263%, an increase of 2.9202%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 94,985,702 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 6,448,005 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Battery Management Corp. holds 4,257,435 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greylock XIII GP LLC holds 3,676,090 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 3,373,891 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328,412 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUMO by 141.42% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 3,318,025 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965,267 shares, representing a decrease of 49.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUMO by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Sumo Logic Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-based log management and analytics services. The Company enables enterprises to collect and analyze machine data from virtual sources that include servers, virtualization and security infrastructure, network devices, custom applications, and databases. Sumo Logic serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.