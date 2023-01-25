BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in St. Joe Co (JOE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.31MM shares of St. Joe Co (JOE). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.02MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in St. Joe Co. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to St. Joe Co is 0.5761%, a decrease of 4.5491%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 76,795,088 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fairholme Capital Management Llc holds 24,469,790 shares representing 41.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,351,587 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 980,700 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982,200 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOE by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds Llc holds 896,000 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOE by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. holds 726,705 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724,022 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOE by 13.20% over the last quarter.

St. Joe Declares $0.10 Dividend

St. Joe said on October 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $44.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.91%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

St. Joe Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process.

