BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.70MM shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.34% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.57% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares is $51.43. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $53.81. The average price target represents an increase of 26.57% from its latest reported closing price of $40.63.

The projected annual revenue for Southern First Bancshares is $109MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual EPS is $4.34, an increase of 18.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares, Inc.. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is 0.1276%, an increase of 10.9360%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 7,391,046 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 681,675 shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 428,707 shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,609 shares, representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 427,153 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348,324 shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 389,750 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402,477 shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 7.14% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management LLC holds 329,000 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526,000 shares, representing a decrease of 59.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Southern First Bancshares Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.