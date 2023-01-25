BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Regal-Beloit Corp. (RBC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Regal-Beloit Corp. (RBC). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.59MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regal-Beloit is $243.34. The forecasts range from a low of $210.08 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of $235.18.

The projected annual revenue for Regal-Beloit is $1,487MM, an increase of 10.22%. The projected annual EPS is $7.60, an increase of 116.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal-Beloit Corp.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Regal-Beloit Corp. is 0.3717%, an increase of 15.8339%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 82,987,520 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,978,806 shares representing 20.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983,532 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 3,872,474 shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920,963 shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 77.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,702,574 shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701,878 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 31.10% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 1,839,161 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838,867 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 34.37% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1,461,595 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478,663 shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 81.03% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

