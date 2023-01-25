BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.26MM shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 31.72MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is $105.57. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $100.88.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is $53,170MM, a decrease of -13.40%. The projected annual EPS is $11.82, an increase of 1,411.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Prudential Financial, Inc. is 0.2357%, a decrease of 5.0689%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 229,040,949 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 7,608,610 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,476,128 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 7,304,717 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,735,916 shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 4,260,325 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393,963 shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 4,102,399 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014,950 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 90.99% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 3,291,063 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248,047 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 56.82% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Declares $1.20 Dividend

Prudential Financial said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $100.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.76%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.39, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Prudential Financial Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

