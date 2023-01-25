BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.77MM shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.61MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -1.54% Downside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $96.54. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents a decrease of -1.54% from its latest reported closing price of $98.05.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is $8,646MM, an increase of 22.04%. The projected annual EPS is $6.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh Corp. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 8.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Oshkosh Corp is 0.2135%, a decrease of 6.0937%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 70,649,877 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 8,003,740 shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951,166 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 9.25% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 3,217,075 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208,674 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 2,877,633 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764,200 shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 1,737,674 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739,974 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance Co /can/ holds 968,251 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964,164 shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 72.79% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Declares $0.37 Dividend

Oshkosh said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on August 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the most recent share price of $98.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.51%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Oshkosh Corp Background Information

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

