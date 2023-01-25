BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Common stock (NRIX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.14MM shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Common stock (NRIX). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.55MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 62.59% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.73% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $34.77. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 172.73% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $60MM, an increase of 53.27%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.71.

Fund Sentiment

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Common stock. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Common stock is 0.1324%, a decrease of 27.6465%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 48,902,213 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 3,882,125 shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,606,352 shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620,823 shares, representing a decrease of 28.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 53.62% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group, LLC holds 3,006,684 shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2,657,437 shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263,063 shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 32.73% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 2,053,621 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436,164 shares, representing a decrease of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 39.60% over the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.