BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.58MM shares of Moelis & Co (MC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.84% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -13.56% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & is $39.27. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents a decrease of -13.56% from its latest reported closing price of $45.43.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & is $1,099MM, a decrease of -8.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, a decrease of -30.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis & Co. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Moelis & Co is 0.2467%, a decrease of 6.9503%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 77,946,617 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 6,928,445 shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135,784 shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 25.15% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,327,409 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349,301 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3,062,272 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254,744 shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 28.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,888,367 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886,317 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,534,940 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518,106 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Moelis & Declares $0.60 Dividend

Moelis & said on July 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022 received the payment on August 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the most recent share price of $45.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 5.28%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Moelis & Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

