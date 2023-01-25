BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.92MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.15% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.72% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is $24.14. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.72% from its latest reported closing price of $22.41.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is $2,310MM, an increase of 5.17%. The projected annual EPS is $1.77, a decrease of -23.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing Co.. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Modine Manufacturing Co. is 0.1844%, an increase of 27.9017%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 57,241,711 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 4,028,253 shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454,856 shares, representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 45.92% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,209,889 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228,415 shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc/ny holds 2,563,430 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564,230 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 30.14% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 1,980,751 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642,110 shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 59.21% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc holds 1,949,155 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911,713 shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.