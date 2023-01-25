BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $263.98. The forecasts range from a low of $218.16 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of $253.39.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is $2,601MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual EPS is $14.28, an increase of 6.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse, Inc.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Littelfuse, Inc. is 0.2733%, a decrease of 17.3034%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 30,877,976 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,544,435 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 954,239 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949,086 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc holds 904,217 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828,344 shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Inc holds 890,836 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860,512 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 752,521 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739,890 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Littelfuse, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.