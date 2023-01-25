BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.22MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is $214.71. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of $191.59.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is $1,856MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual EPS is $6.30, an increase of 79.66%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony Corp.. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lancaster Colony Corp. is 0.1719%, an increase of 16.0628%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 20,311,505 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 868,808 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983,138 shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 576,519 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546,110 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 531,792 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595,064 shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.48% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 414,972 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406,977 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 412,111 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405,898 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Declares $0.85 Dividend

Lancaster Colony said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the most recent share price of $191.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.77%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Lancaster Colony Corp. Background Information

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

