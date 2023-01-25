BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.43MM shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 15.32MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.38% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $13.60. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $12.80.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is $16,896MM, a decrease of -7.76%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kyndryl Holdings Inc is 0.0605%, an increase of 7.6546%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 157,381,243 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 13,760,000 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,540,136 shares, representing an increase of 45.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 69.57% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital Inc holds 7,251,000 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373,400 shares, representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 4,910,549 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091,566 shares, representing an increase of 37.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 3,713,679 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150,678 shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 50.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3,244,571 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,387,317 shares, representing a decrease of 435.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 83.86% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

