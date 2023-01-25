BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.92MM shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.28MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.64% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.29% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $15.56. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.29% from its latest reported closing price of $10.78.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $1,006MM, an increase of 16.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41.

Fund Sentiment

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is 0.1977%, a decrease of 12.3231%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 131,336,843 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 7,748,357 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,189,644 shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 4,983,337 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666,609 shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 4,981,499 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664,771 shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Bamco Inc /ny/ holds 4,112,756 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC holds 2,786,909 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451,546 shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

