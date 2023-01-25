BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 78.53MM shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 63.50MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.68% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Philips NV is $18.78. The forecasts range from a low of $12.01 to a high of $46.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of $16.91.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Philips NV is $18,638MM, an increase of 7.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR). This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) is 0.1258%, a decrease of 25.3355%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.76% to 104,490,326 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 20,233,663 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990,012 shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,845,101 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,738,873 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 89.34% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management Inc /wi/ holds 6,855,291 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211,788 shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 24.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 6,295,418 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480,949 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 81.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,920,674 shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015,351 shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHG by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V., commonly shortened to Philips, is a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation that was founded in Eindhoven in 1891. Since 1997, it has been mostly headquartered in Amsterdam, though the Benelux headquarters is still in Eindhoven.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.