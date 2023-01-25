BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.33% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kemper is $62.63. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of $54.48.

The projected annual revenue for Kemper is $5,108MM, a decrease of -10.04%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper Corp. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kemper Corp is 0.1548%, a decrease of 4.6715%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 64,759,918 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 4,796,802 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037,987 shares, representing a decrease of 67.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,364,157 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111,104 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 4,354,174 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294,390 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 3,964,298 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,963,881 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956,432 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Kemper Declares $0.31 Dividend

Kemper said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the most recent share price of $54.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.28%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Kemper Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

