BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.86MM shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 25.81MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of $8.47.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is $10,086MM, an increase of 17.59%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JetBlue Airways Corporation is 0.0966%, a decrease of 3.3325%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 252,794,737 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,153,574 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,596,496 shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 18.77% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors Inc holds 8,375,521 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400,096 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & Co., Inc. holds 8,095,247 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,069,369 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 5,931,983 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501,883 shares, representing an increase of 40.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 60.34% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management Co/ca/ holds 5,830,500 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995,387 shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

