BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.90MM shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.37MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.76% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.33% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group is $98.12. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from its latest reported closing price of $78.92.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group is $4,186MM, an increase of 36.49%. The projected annual EPS is $5.49, an increase of 45.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is 0.4100%, an increase of 29.6311%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 100,794,412 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 7,857,903 shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985,168 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 5,604,283 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350,882 shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC holds 5,088,775 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491,008 shares, representing an increase of 51.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 90.88% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 3,609,736 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534,154 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,191,985 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815,712 shares, representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

