BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.25MM shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.62MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.02% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $104.04. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 170.02% from its latest reported closing price of $38.53.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is $48MM, a decrease of -6.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Intellia Therapeutics Inc is 0.2636%, an increase of 6.8477%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 83,023,540 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 9,420,782 shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,657,052 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 2,963,928 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781,136 shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 2,963,928 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781,136 shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1,889,067 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228,383 shares, representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 1,737,260 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047,331 shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

