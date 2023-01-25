BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.84MM shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.34MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is $89.06. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $83.64.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is $3,913MM, an increase of 17.48%. The projected annual EPS is $4.11, an increase of 3.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte Corporation. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Incyte Corporation is 0.2186%, a decrease of 2.2003%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 239,058,045 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 36,154,574 shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,154,117 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,793,400 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,067,845 shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,322,426 shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,154,451 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 86.89% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,206,851 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,150,663 shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 87.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 4,847,233 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,142,733 shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Incyte Corp. Background Information

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

