BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.89MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.43% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -3.91% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $93.16. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents a decrease of -3.91% from its latest reported closing price of $96.95.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is $2,000MM, a decrease of -11.81%. The projected annual EPS is $5.09, a decrease of -12.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey Inc. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Houlihan Lokey Inc is 0.2566%, an increase of 1.7762%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 58,796,298 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners Llc holds 3,686,423 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659,766 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 2,782,705 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832,265 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,407,948 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 1,583,863 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625,544 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 1,420,037 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440,090 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 74.99% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Declares $0.53 Dividend

Houlihan Lokey said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the most recent share price of $96.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.19%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Houlihan Lokey Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.