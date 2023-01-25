BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.71MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 67.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.13% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.32% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from its latest reported closing price of $39.84.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is $23,834MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, an increase of 70.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton Company. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Halliburton Company is 0.2980%, a decrease of 3.2650%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 882,500,990 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 63,517,044 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,362,811 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital, LLC holds 21,366,658 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,743,780 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,074,519 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,009,848 shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,251,607 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,885,234 shares, representing an increase of 34.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 46.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 18,220,690 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,728,025 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Halliburton Declares $0.12 Dividend

Halliburton said on November 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 received the payment on December 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $39.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.20%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Halliburton Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

