BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in General Motors Company (GM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 125.77MM shares of General Motors Company (GM). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 117.71MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.03% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $49.24. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.03% from its latest reported closing price of $36.20.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 12.08%. The projected annual EPS is $6.16, an increase of 3.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2078 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors Company. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 3.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to General Motors Company is 0.3665%, an increase of 4.3738%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 1,383,038,054 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,064,548 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,273,952 shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 52,800,464 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,800,454 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 50,000,000 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,877,359 shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 41,530,506 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,615,406 shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,776,117 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,089,990 shares, representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 20.06% over the last quarter.

General Motors Declares $0.09 Dividend

General Motors said on October 24, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the most recent share price of $36.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.99%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

General Motors Company Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

