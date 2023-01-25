BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.07MM shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.84MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTI Consulting is $197.37. The forecasts range from a low of $168.67 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of $162.82.

The projected annual revenue for FTI Consulting is $3,241MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual EPS is $7.50, an increase of 11.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTI Consulting, Inc.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI Consulting, Inc. is 0.2929%, a decrease of 1.0512%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 42,276,894 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. holds 4,361,407 shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374,752 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 3,411,871 shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435,032 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,240,420 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201,348 shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 1.71% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 818,474 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724,251 shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 662,925 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,908 shares, representing an increase of 43.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 67.97% over the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

