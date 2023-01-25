BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.02MM shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.27% Upside

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for First of Long Island is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from its latest reported closing price of $18.50.

The projected annual revenue for First of Long Island is $132MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.99, a decrease of -0.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in First of Long Island Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First of Long Island Corp is 0.0411%, a decrease of 11.1110%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 15,340,698 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources Inc holds 1,368,923 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813,471 shares, representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 81.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 582,850 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645,950 shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 387,108 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,702 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 229,196 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,736 shares, representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 63.10% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 219,789 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,913 shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 2.46% over the last quarter.

First of Long Island Declares $0.21 Dividend

First of Long Island said on September 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022 received the payment on October 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $18.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.54%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

First Of Long Island Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.