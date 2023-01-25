BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.40MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.12% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.69% Upside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Recovery is $25.24. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from its latest reported closing price of $21.45.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Recovery is $140MM, an increase of 19.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27, a decrease of -2.16%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery, Inc.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Energy Recovery, Inc. is 0.2293%, an increase of 0.5801%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 49,200,487 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments, Inc. holds 3,292,407 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176,888 shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 55.17% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 2,542,209 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421,199 shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2,093,389 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132,804 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 20.62% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 1,998,713 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066,091 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Avenir Corp holds 1,721,164 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726,340 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Energy Recovery Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the Company designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business advancing the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.