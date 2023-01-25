Stocks
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

January 25, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.80MM shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 23.53MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.45% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is $151.01. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from its latest reported closing price of $127.49.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is $7,978MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual EPS is $7.36, an increase of 129.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.3614%, an increase of 4.2028%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 289,110,666 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EA / Electronic Arts Inc. Ownership

Public Investment Fund holds 16,011,844 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,548,254 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,390,608 shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 11,384,876 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,493,753 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 7,870,067 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208,043 shares, representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 71.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,892,209 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042,632 shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Declares $0.19 Dividend

Electronic Arts said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the most recent share price of $127.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.60%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

