BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.18MM shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.58MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.04% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is $63.50. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of $61.03.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is $3,465MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, an increase of 8.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson Company, Inc.. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Donaldson Company, Inc. is 0.1879%, an increase of 3.7403%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 117,120,733 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 10,088,753 shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 3,863,971 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965,893 shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 51.96% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Inc holds 3,013,809 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114,007 shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 2,765,305 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074,105 shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden Corp holds 2,604,940 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596,514 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Donaldson Declares $0.23 Dividend

Donaldson said on July 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the most recent share price of $61.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.51%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Donaldson Co. Inc. Background Information

ounded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands-to solve complex filtration challenges.

