BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.01MM shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 13.94MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.16% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $184.28. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $234.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.16% from its latest reported closing price of $147.24.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is $9,751MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual EPS is $25.68, an increase of 4.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Diamondback Energy Inc is 0.4083%, an increase of 1.5861%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 187,751,417 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group Inc holds 7,933,212 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 7,107,980 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554,646 shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,740,588 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521,405 shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,383,551 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337,527 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,230,350 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894,342 shares, representing an increase of 41.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 79.33% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

