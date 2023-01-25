BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.39MM shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.23MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $431.53. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $564.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $422.74.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is $3,588MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $18.48, an increase of 11.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor Corp. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 4.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Deckers Outdoor Corp is 0.3886%, an increase of 30.5833%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 30,980,380 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 1,043,744 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038,125 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 745,491 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268,223 shares, representing a decrease of 70.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 664,364 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642,930 shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 70.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 580,304 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714,181 shares, representing a decrease of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 558,055 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543,162 shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.